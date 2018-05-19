Home > News > Politics >

There is no substantive suit against APC or Oyegun, says Bauchi Gov

APC Congress There is no substantive suit against APC or Oyegun, says Bauchi Governor

Abubakar said this in Bauchi while fielding questions from newsmen immediately after the party’s state congress that ended in consensus.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Odigie-Oyegun dismisses endorsement of Oshiomhole as his replacement play

APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State said on Saturday that there was no substantive suit pending against either the All Progressive Congress (APC) or National Chairman of the party, Mr John Oyegun

Abubakar said this in Bauchi while fielding questions from newsmen immediately after the party’s state congress that ended in consensus.

There is that banner headline ‘Dogara sues Oyegun’, but when you go to the main body of the story, you will discover that a case has been filed before the Abuja Federal High Court but the Chief Judge of the High Court has not even assigned that case to a judge.

“So there is no case; there is no processes to harp on either Oyegun or the chairman of the party in the state; therefore, there is no order of court that has stopped this Congress,” said the governor, himself, a lawyer and former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, many years ago.

Commenting on the state congress, Abubakar said everybody was a witness to the transparent process that took place, adding that the exercise was conducted in the open.

Commenting on his strained relationship with some members of the National assembly from the state, he said the relationship had improved with time. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Otedola Billionaire businessman denies governorship rumoursbullet
2 Buhari APC will be disgraced in Ekiti, Fayose tells Presidentbullet
3 Segun Adeniyi Ya’Adua’s aide says Buhari has no contender in 2019bullet

Related Articles

In Imo APC congress holds in secret
Okorocha Imo Gov. says APC chairman, Oyegun of working with his enemies
In Rivers APC holds fresh Ward, Congresses today
In Imo State Protesters storm APC secretariat, demand Izunaso’s sack
Rochas Okorocha Imo Gov's faction boycotts LG congress, APC chairman says process was successful
Pulse Opinion Oshiomhole will be the kind of chairman APC needs
Adams Oshiomhole Ex Edo Gov. declares to contest APC chair, pledges digital leadership
2019 Election PDP bloc in APC wants leadership to address members’ grievances
Oshiomhole Ex-Governor to declare for APC chairmanship
Saraki Dogara for Oshiomhole’s APC chairmanship bid declaration

Politics

Imo APC congress holds in secret
APC State Congress Gombe returns Executives through affirmation
Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman in Zamfara
In Zamfara State Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman
Over 50 injured as thugs storm Ondo APC congress
In Ondo Over 50 injured as thugs storm APC congress
Oyo Gov says he washed dead bodies for 8 years
In Oyo State Again, parallel APC congresses as crisis deepens