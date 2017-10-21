Home > News > Politics >

Jonathan, IBB :  The moment ex presidents met in Minna

Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and IBB met in Minna and discussed the following.

Former presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) held a closed door meeting at IBB’s Minna mansion last Wednesday.

Pulse has learned that both men discussed the forthcoming elective convention of the PDP which has been slated for December 9, 2017.

They also dwelt on how to pull ranks in order to return the PDP to national reckoning, a source who works with one of the former presidents, disclosed to Pulse.

The meeting commenced a few minutes after 10am and lasted till 12:20pm.

Jonathan emerged from the doorway and told journalists that the meeting was “private and personal”.

Pressed further, he said he only visited IBB to empathize with the latter over a recent medical trip abroad.

“I am here to empathize with the former military leader on his safe return from a medical trip abroad”, Jonathan said.

“I have not seen General Babangida since he returned from medical vacation and I felt it was the right time to do so,” the former president said.

Asked if the meeting had any political agenda, Jonathan said “we are retired politicians”.

Jonathan has taken to the role of kingmaker since he lost the 2015 presidential election contest to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

As the PDP braces for its convention, former Ogun State Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Chairman of DAAR communications Raymond Dokpesi and former Education minister Tunde Adeniran, have all met Jonathan to seek his blessings for their chairmanship ambitions.

