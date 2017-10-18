Home > News > Politics >

State electoral body seek stakeholders’ cooperation

Akwa Ibom LG Polls State electoral body seek stakeholders’ cooperation

  • Published: , Refreshed:
INEC play

INEC Ballot box.

(Channels)
The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) Chairman, Aniedi Ikoiwak, has appealed to stakeholders to support the commission for the attainment of credible local government election in the state.

Ikoiwak made the appeal on Wednesday in Ukanafun Local Government of the state after touring AKISIEC area offices in Mkpat Enin, Oruk Anam and Ukanafun council areas.

The AKISIEC boss said that the conduct of free and fair council poll on Dec. 2 will only be accomplished with cooperation of the citizens, especially all the stakeholders.

“We will do our best at AKISIEC to conduct the election in accordance with the provision of the law.

“We want to appeal to the Akwa Ibom people, the electorate and the political parties to support AKISIEC in the quest to conduct a credible election,” Ikoiwak said.

The AKISIEC chairman said that the commission was ready to conduct elections in the 31 local government areas of the state.

He said that his tour of the 31 area offices of AKISIEC had afforded him the opportunity to assess the state of affairs in the offices.

“We needed to tour the area offices to assess the facilities and also boost the morale of the staff members in the area offices.

“AKISIEC conducted the last local council election in 2012, so the staff members needed to be gingered to prepare for the forthcoming election,” Ikoiwak said.

Ikoiwak said that a total of 12 political parties had presented candidates for the elections and the final list of candidates would be published at the completion of screening procedures.

Briefing the AKISIEC boss at Ukanafun area office, the Electoral Officer, Mr Samuel Akpan, said that he had been interacting with the security agencies in the area in preparation for the election.

Akpan said that the local government area had 101 polling units spread across 10 wards.

He appealed for additional staff members, disclosing that his office did not have a store officer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission will deploy 10,000 ad hoc staff for council elections in the 329 wards across the 31 local government areas in the state.

