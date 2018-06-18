Pulse.ng logo
Speaker, House of Rep condoles Bauchi windstorm victims

(The Eagle Online)
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with victims of Saturday’s windstorm in Bauchi and called for government’s intervention.

The storm, which wrecked the state capital, also affected other towns and villages in the state.

Dogara, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Turaki Hassan, urged relevant federal and state governments’ agencies to quickly provide relief materials to the victims to alleviate their sufferings.

“I am deeply touched and saddened by the news of yet another natural disaster in Bauchi and some towns and villages, which caused various degrees of injuries and destroyed property in the affected areas.

“I urge relevant government agencies to quickly move in and provide immediate assistance to the victims of this disaster.

“On our part, we shall do our best to provide succour to the victims within the shortest time possible,” he said.

The speaker, however, called for necessary emergency preparedness and early warning mechanisms to mitigate the effects of such natural disasters.

He prayed God Almighty to prevent future occurrence.

