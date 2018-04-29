South West PDP to hold “Show of Strength “rally in Osogbo

Home > News > Politics >

The South West Zone of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said it would hold a rally on Saturday(May 5) to show its strength in the zone.

The Chairman, Publicity Committee of event, Mr Moshood Salvador told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the rally, to be held in Osogbo, was also to mobilise members for the general elections.

He said the rally promised to be one of the biggest by the PDP in recent times as many members, including prominent party stalwarts, within and out of the zone would be attending.

Apart from testing and showing our strength as a popular party in the zone, we will use the rally to strategise ahead of the general elections “,he said.

Salvador, Chairman of PDP in Lagos said the popularity of the party was soaring by the day in the zone.

He said the people were waiting eagerly to vote for PDP after what he called the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which controls all the states in the zone except Ekiti.

Salvador said the PDP would win the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti state,”again and again”.

He said the administration of Gov. Ayodele Fayose has endeared himself and the party to the people through its populist programmes.

Salvador dismissed statements by some APC aspirants that they would win Ekiti, as empty boasts, saying the outcome of the election would put the state in the safe grip of PDP.

Salvador also expressed optimism that PDP would win the forthcoming governorship election in Osun as the party was popular in the state.

PDP is popular in Osun and I have no doubt that we  will win the elections there.

“The party won the last senatorial election through Senator Adeleke, and we were not the party in government.

“That tells you that our party is well accepted in the state “,he said.

Salvador said the determination of the party to capture Lagos in 2019 was unwavering, saying everything was being done to actualise that objective 

