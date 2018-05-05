news

Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is his home.

Sheriff said this in Maiduguri during his reconciliation meeting with Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima on Friday, May 4, 2018.

He urged other members of the APC who had left to return to the party.

“I rejoined my great party, APC following the misunderstanding we had in PDP when I was the national chairman,” Sheriff said.

“I have to come back home and rejoin the APC which is my party I helped to form in the past. I am joining APC as an ordinary member, and I want to call on all and sundry to support the leadership of governor Kashim Shettima and APC in the state,” he added.

In his remarks, Governor Shettima thanked Sheriff for returning to the APC.

The governor maintained that he would not interfere with Saturday’s congress at the ward level.

National assembly members, defectors from the PDP were part of those who were present at the meeting.

The APC had rejected Sheriff’s bid to publicly dump the PDP for APC in April.

The ruling party directed him to register at the ward level.