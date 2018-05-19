Home > News > Politics >

Serving Commissioner emerges APC Chairman in Zamfara

National Chairman of the party’s state congress, Alhaji Umar Dambo, said Liman emerged as a consensus candidate following agreement reached by party elders and stakeholders.

Serving Commissioner of Health in Zamfara state, Alhaji Lawali Liman, on Saturday emerged  the new chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state at the party’s state congress.

National Chairman of the party’s state congress, Alhaji Umar Dambo, said Liman emerged as a consensus candidate following agreement reached by party elders and stakeholders.

Until his recent position, Liman had served as the Chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Council, before he was reassigned by Gov. Abdulaziz Yari as a commissioner in the state’s executive council.

Liman had in the last two years, served as the state Commissioner of Rural and Community Development, before he was recently redeployed to the Ministry of Health as Commissioner, a position he held until his election by consensus as the APC Chairman in the state.

