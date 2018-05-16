Home > News > Politics >

Sam Anyanwu: Some of us have been earmarked for destruction

Sam Anyanwu Some of us have been earmarked for destruction, says Senator

Senator Sam Anyanwu says they have been "earmarked for destruction" for airing their view on national issues.

  • Published:
Sam Anyanwu play Sam Anyanwu says some Senators have been earmarked for destruction. (Senator Sam Anyanwu)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Imo East lawmaker, Sam Anyanwu says some Nigerian Senators have been "earmarked" for attacks for bearing their minds on some national issues.

Senator Anyanwu stated this on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, while contributing to an allegation raised by Senate President Bukola Saraki of a plot to frame him in a case involving four cultists.

Anyanwu who chairs the Senate committee on ethics and privileges said the events of the past few months was a testimony of his earlier assertion in February 2018.

Senate Mace Theft: Bukola Saraki describes act as a disgrace play Saraki had raised alarm over a plot to frame him in a case involving cultists. (Punch)

 

These were his words: “If this matter has to do with the President of the Senate, then all of us are in trouble. I remember I said this that from February, all for us should be prepared, one after the other, it has come to that point.

“I’m looking at a situation where we don’t look at geo-political zones, we look for crack people who can do a forensic investigation and bring it to the public domain so that Nigerians can understand the prosecution we are going through now.

“As it stands, I can assure you, some of us have been earmarked for destruction just because we speak out but as far as I’m concerned, it’s only one bullet and one life,” he added.

ALSO READ: Police chained Senator to hospital bed like common criminal, claims lawyer

Senator Isah Misau play

Senator Isah Misau

(Twitter)

 

Similarly, Senator Isa Misau urged his colleagues to be prepared for the attacks from state agencies.

“The Police is just being used as face for this, there are other security organisations behind what is happening. And all this thing is about 2019 election.

 “I want all of you to be prepared because they are coming for all of us one by one,” he added.

Also, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha alleged that he had his Police officers withdrawn while on a trip to Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Obasanjo 7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about ex presidentbullet
2 Pulse Opinion Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third...bullet
3 Rochas Okorocha Imo Gov's faction boycotts LG congress, APC chairman...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Senate President says IGP wants to implicate him using cultists
Emefiele, Adeosun Senate summons Buhari's appointees over $462m helicopter purchase
Omo-Agege Why Senate suspended APC Senator
Naira Senate worried over scarcity of lower denomination notes
Saraki APC won’t spend $1bn ECA fund without due process, says SP
Sam Anyanwu Soon, if wife refuses her husband sex, they’ll call EFCC - Senator
NASS Extra With Goodness How Saraki handed Ndume a cold reception at plenary
Mohammed Ndume Senator resumes in Senate on Wednesday

Politics

Magu wore a Buhari badge on TV, he shouldn’t have
Pulse Opinion Magu wore a Buhari badge on TV, he shouldn’t have
Ganduje resolves Kano House of Assembly impeachment crisis
Ganduje Governor resolves Kano House of Assembly impeachment crisis
Here’s why police seized Kano House of Assembly
In Kano Here’s why police seized House of Assembly
El-Rufai briefs Buhari on e-voting used in Kaduna LG elections
Buhari El-Rufai briefs President on electronic voting used in Kaduna LG elections