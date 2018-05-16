news

Imo East lawmaker, Sam Anyanwu says some Nigerian Senators have been "earmarked" for attacks for bearing their minds on some national issues.

Senator Anyanwu stated this on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, while contributing to an allegation raised by Senate President Bukola Saraki of a plot to frame him in a case involving four cultists.

Anyanwu who chairs the Senate committee on ethics and privileges said the events of the past few months was a testimony of his earlier assertion in February 2018.

These were his words: “If this matter has to do with the President of the Senate, then all of us are in trouble. I remember I said this that from February, all for us should be prepared, one after the other, it has come to that point.

“I’m looking at a situation where we don’t look at geo-political zones, we look for crack people who can do a forensic investigation and bring it to the public domain so that Nigerians can understand the prosecution we are going through now.

“As it stands, I can assure you, some of us have been earmarked for destruction just because we speak out but as far as I’m concerned, it’s only one bullet and one life,” he added.

Similarly, Senator Isa Misau urged his colleagues to be prepared for the attacks from state agencies.

“The Police is just being used as face for this, there are other security organisations behind what is happening. And all this thing is about 2019 election.

“I want all of you to be prepared because they are coming for all of us one by one,” he added.

Also, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha alleged that he had his Police officers withdrawn while on a trip to Jos, the Plateau state capital.