Sagay says Saraki responsible for mace theft

He said Saraki has gone too far in pushing lawmakers around and using them as pawns.

  • Published:
The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, has blamed Senate President Bukola Saraki for the controversial theft of the Senate's mace.

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, hoodlums invaded the upper legislative chamber in the National Assembly complex, seized the mace of the chamber and fled in a black SUV.

The theft was blamed on the lawmaker representing Delta Central senatorial district, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who had allegedly led the hoodlums into the chamber before they seized the mace.

The lawmaker had been suspended for 90 legislative days for his conduct in objecting to the electoral amendment bill which is seeking to reorganise the order of elections in the country.

Senator Omo-Agege was arrested after plenary session yesterday but was released hours later after answering questions over what he described as deliberate and unfair allegations from the leadership of the Senate.

In reaction to the incident, Sagay believes Saraki's high-handedness as the leader of the chamber was the reason why anyone would be provoked to carry out such a daring act.

According to him, Saraki has gone too far in pushing lawmakers around and using them as pawns.

He said, "This Senate led by Bukola Saraki has been provoking Nigerians for a long time. What happened today (Wednesday) was illegal; there is no doubt about that. But the provocation that this particular Senate has been inflicting on Nigerians has reached a boiling point.

"You cannot be enjoying the huge and enormous resources of the people, living in luxury and at the same time refusing to do your job, making trouble with the executive at the slightest opportunity, bringing the government to a standstill and then turning members of the Senate into pawns who can be pushed here and there.

"I think Saraki has gone too far. While what happened today is illegal, I have no doubt in my mind that he and the group that surround him provoked it. Ultimately, I hold Saraki responsible for what happened today."

The mace has been recovered by the police on Thursday, April 19, after it was found by a passer-by under the flyover before the City Gate in Abuja where the hoodlums abandoned it.

Saraki was not present when the incident happened as he was away in the United States of America to attend this year's spring meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, presided over Wednesday's session in his place.

Sagay has been involved in several public spats with the Senate which he has criticised for many misconducts.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

