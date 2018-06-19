Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Rivers State Gov. swears in 23 new council chairmen

Nyesom Wike Rivers State Gov. swears in 23 new council chairmen

He further urged them to use their good offices to proffer solutions to challenges that had caused delay in the development of local government areas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rivers State Gov. swears in 23 new council chairmen play

Rivers State Gov. swears in 23 new council chairmen

(The Eagle Online)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has charged the 23 newly elected council chairmen to prudently utilize council funds to pay workers’ salaries and fight insecurity in their areas.

Wike gave the charge on Monday in Port Harcourt while swearing in the chairmen who emerged victorious in the council poll conducted on Saturday.

He warned them to avoid non-payment of salaries or payment of half salaries to council workers and to use their positions to make a difference in the administration of local government councils for others to emulate.

He further urged them to use their good offices to proffer solutions to challenges that had caused delay in the development of local government areas.

He also advised them to prioritize projects that would benefit the masses and avoid wastage of funds.

Wike underscored the need to the chairmen to be close to the people in order to be abreast of the challenges confronting them.

‘’You should always be at home; do not stay far from the people; do not stay in Port Harcourt; do not distance yourselves from the people; stay in your councils to know the problems of your people.’’

He also urged the chairmen to work with their councillors and security agencies to ensure absolute peace in their domains.

He advised them not to give appointments that they could not pay for, adding that such appointments could create crisis in the councils.

The governor also urged them to desist from using their positions to create crisis or confusion in the party and to always seek permission before embarking on long journeys outside the state.

He lauded both the Rivers State independent Electoral Commission [RSIEC] and the security agencies for conducting free, fair and credible council elections in the State.

Wike specially commended the security agencies for carrying out their jobs professionally, which he noted, averted breakdown of law and order during the council elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clinched all the 23 chairmanship seats in the council elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku Ex-VP advises APC to accept defeat like Jonathan if it loses in Ekitibullet
2 Lai Mohammed Minister says PDP danced on MKO Abiola's grave for 16...bullet
3 2019 Elections Fela Durotoye says a competent president is not...bullet

Related Articles

Ajimobi 'Shittu lacks the qualities of a governor', Oyo Gov says
Atiku Ex-VP advises APC to accept defeat like Jonathan if it loses in Ekiti
Anglican Church lauds Buhari for granting financial autonomy to state Legislature, Judiciary
2019 Election US-based woman declares for presidency under PDP
Tambuwal Sokoto State Gov. pledges to provide basic social amenities, infrastructure, not flyovers
Dogara Speaker House of Rep condoles Bauchi windstorm victims
PDP Party's general elections guidelines not ready – Organising Secretary
Lai Mohammed Minister says PDP danced on MKO Abiola's grave for 16 years (Video)
2019 PDP asks presidential aspirants to pay N12m

Politics

Army says soldiers will be on standby for Rivers LG elections
Nyesom Wike Rivers LG Polls: Rivers governor commends RSIEC
Adeyeye accuses Fayose of promoting violence
Ekiti Poll Adeyeye accuses Fayose of promoting violence
'Shittu lacks the qualities of a governor' - Ajimobi
Ajimobi 'Shittu lacks the qualities of a governor', Oyo Gov says
Church lauds Buhari for granting financial autonomy to state Legislature, Judiciary
Anglican Church lauds Buhari for granting financial autonomy to state Legislature, Judiciary