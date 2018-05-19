Home > News > Politics >

Rivers APC opens secretariat for issuance of forms

In Rivers State Rescheduled congresses: APC opens secretariat for issuance of forms

Mr Chris Finebone, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Imo APC congress holds in secret play

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers says it has opened its secretariat for issuance of nomination forms to intending contestants in the rescheduled ward congresses.

Finebone added that the forms would be issued based on presentation of the bank tellers as evidence for payment of the forms.

He said that the development was in line with the cancellation of the Ward and Local Government Congresses and the rescheduling of same for Saturday and Sunday (May 19 and 20), respectively, by the party’s national leadership.

The Rivers chapter of APC wishes to emphasise, for the avoidance of doubt, that the state office was opened on Friday, May 18, for issuance of forms to intending contestants in the Ward Congress on presentation of bank tellers.

“It will remain open from 7 a.m on Saturday, May 19, for the aforementioned purpose,” he said.

Finebone however said that in exercise of its powers of discretion, the national leadership had also waived payment to bank for the rescheduled local government and state congresses because of the weekend.

He stated that intending contestants in the local government and state congresses could collect their forms after making cash payments to either the State Secretary’s or the Administrative Secretary’s offices at the party secretariat.

The spokesman advised all intending contestants and party faithful to take maximum advantage of the opportunity.

The APC national secretariat had cancelled the ward and local government congresses conducted on May 5 and 12, respectively, and rescheduled them for May 19 and 20.

In a letter signed by the National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, and Secretary, Mr Mai Bala Bunu, the state congress for Rivers was rescheduled to hold ‪on May 21.‬

