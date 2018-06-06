news

Barely two months after his return, the House of Representatives will again investigate Kano lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin, for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari against the wishes of the National Assembly.

Jibrin, through the Parliamentary Support Group, had accused the leaders of the National Assembly of using the legislature to pursue some selfish interests.

He claimed members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) tactically avoided airing their views.

However, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara are both APC lawmakers.

But speaking at plenary on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, Kogi lawmaker, Sunday Karimi, said Jibrin’s statement amounted to a breach of the privileges of the House.

Karimi noted that there was need to call Jibrin to order “because he had turned the House upside down.”

He also accused Jibrin of attempting to divide the House.

In his remarks, Speaker Dogara condemned the action of Jibrin while describing him as ‘always absent but always the first to run to the press.’

“I have a problem with members who don’t come for sitting and immediately approaching the press when a decision is taken,” the Speaker said.

“We shouldn’t mislead the public, it is very unfortunate,” he added.

The matter was referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges to investigate statements by Jibrin on the joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Jibrin was suspended for accusing Speaker Dogara and other principal officers of the House of “padding” the 2016 budget.

The suspension lasted over a year prior to President Buhari’s intervention and Jibrin’s subsequent return to the green chamber.