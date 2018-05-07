Home > News > Politics >

President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress

Buhari President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress

The President, on Monday departed Daura in Katsina State for Abuja after participating in Saturday’s APC ward congress.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President, on Monday departed Daura in Katsina State for Abuja after participating in Saturday’s APC ward congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President voted at his Sarkin Yara `A’ ward, Daura.

NAN reports that the president’s helicopter, marked NAF-540, took off from the Daura helipad at 9:25 am for Abuja.

The president was seen off at the departure point by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, top party officials and several well wishers.

Unconfirmed sources however, told NAN that president Buhari, was expected to make a stop-over in Katsina to commiserate with the family of the late Chief Imam of Katsina, Malam Muhammad Lawal, who died on Sunday at the age of 95.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ekiti APC Primaries Delegates disrupt process, accuse Fayemi of malpracticebullet
2 Buhari President participates in APC ward congress in Daurabullet
3 In Rivers Hoodlums vandalise APC secretariat, one person diesbullet

Related Articles

Mutuwar Sheikh Imam Lawal Kalli dandazon jama'a da suka halarci jana'izar babban malami
Mutuwar Sheikh Imam Lawal Shugaba Buhari ya taya jihar sa jimamin mutuwar babban limami
In Katsina State Buhari mourns Katsina Chief Imam, Liman Lawal
NPFL Lobi Stars begin second stage with win
Tragic Selfie Corps member drowns while taking picture in Bayelsa
Buhari 'I'm seeking re-election to serve Nigerians not for personal gains' - President
Buhari President participates in APC ward congress in Daura
Muhammadu Buhari President arrives Abuja today -Presidency
In Zamfara Buhari, Osibanjo to inaugurate 109 projects
NPFL Kano Pillars close gap on top after win in rescheduled match

Politics

Don't waste your votes on Third Force in 2019, vote Buhari - Keyamo
Buhari Don't waste your votes on Third Force in 2019, vote President - Keyamo
Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi
Abiodun Olasupo Hold Ajimobi responsible if I'm killed - Rep member
El-rufai says Kaduna will be 1st to use electronic voting
El-Rufai Kaduna Gov says State will be 1st to use electronic voting
Nigeria would have collapsed without Buhari - Keyamo
Buhari Nigeria would have collapsed without President - Keyamo