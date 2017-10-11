Home > News > Politics >

President Buhari presides over FEC meeting

Buhari President presides over FEC meeting

The meeting took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, October 11, 2017.

The meeting took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa with federal ministers and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu was in attendance after being under the public eye for a leaked letter he had addressed to the president where he made certain allegations against Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru.

