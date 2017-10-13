Home > News > Politics >

President Buhari meets South East governors, leaders in Abuja

Buhari President meets South East governors, leaders in Abuja

The president is meeting with governors from the region at the Presidential Villa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@NGRPresident )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors from the South East as well as leaders from the region at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, and Imo state deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, are in attendance.

Leaders of thought present at the meeting with the president include ministers and the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ministers at the meeting include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige‎, and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu is also present at the meeting that's expected to center around the separatist agitations in the South East region as well as restructuring.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osinbajo VP has ruled himself out of presidential race, here's what that...bullet
2 Wike 'I would have burnt down Nigeria if I were Jonathan'bullet
3 Tunde Bakare 'Here is how to restructure Nigeria', Cleric breaks it downbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President presides over FEC meeting
Osinbajo VP has ruled himself out of presidential race, here's what that means
Buhari President meets Oyo state's Governor Ajimobi
Buhari President seeks Senate approval for $5.5 billion loan

Politics

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, October 13, 2017]
Chief Bisi Akande
APC Restructuring is not in our language - Bisi Akande
Abdulsalami Abubakar
PDP Abdulsalami Abubakar says party not playing opposition role properly
VANGUARD NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, October 12, 2017]