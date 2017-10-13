President Buhari meets South East governors, leaders in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors from the South East as well as leaders from the region at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, October 13, 2017.

Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, and Imo state deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere, are in attendance.

Leaders of thought present at the meeting with the president include ministers and the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ministers at the meeting include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige‎, and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu is also present at the meeting that's expected to center around the separatist agitations in the South East region as well as restructuring.