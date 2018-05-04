President Buhari arrives Daura for party congress

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Buhari arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday.
The president is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura.
The APC ward chairman, Malam Ali Mani said all arrangements have been completed for a smooth congress and urged party members to be law abiding.
NAN reports that the Sarkin Yara A consists of 15 polling stations and 26 party executives.