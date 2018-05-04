Home > News > Politics >

President Buhari arrives Daura for party congress

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Buhari arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday.

Buhari in Daura to condole with the family of late senator play

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives hometown, Daura on Friday, April 6, 2018, to condole with the family of late Senator Mustapha Bukar

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his home town, Daura ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress on May 5.

The president is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura.

The APC ward chairman, Malam Ali Mani said all arrangements have been completed for a smooth congress and urged party members to be law abiding.

NAN reports that the Sarkin Yara A consists of 15 polling stations and 26 party executives.

