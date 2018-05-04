President Buhari arrives Daura for party congress

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his home town, Daura ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress on May 5.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Buhari arrived Daura at about 5:30 pm on Friday.

The president is expected to participate in the ward congress at Sarkin Yara A ward in Daura.

The APC ward chairman, Malam Ali Mani said all arrangements have been completed for a smooth congress and urged party members to be law abiding.

NAN reports that the Sarkin Yara A consists of 15 polling stations and 26 party executives.