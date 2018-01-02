Home > News > Politics >

Political group proscribes PDP's Governors’ forum

A political group of aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party has proscribed‎ the PDP Governors’ Forum - an umbrella body for the 11 PDP governors in Nigeria.

The  political group under the aegis of Concerned Candidates and Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (CCSP) claimed the forum is oppressive.

According to a report by Naij, the agitating group says it believes the PDP governors were behind the ‘unity list’ that led to the emergence of the newly inaugurated National Working Committee (NWC) during the December 9, 2017 national convention.

It was further reported that CCSP spokesman, Emmanuel Obi-Nwosu, revealed that a factional NWC‎ would be inaugurated on January 22 to enable all members of the NWC who travelled out for holidays to return.

Obi-Nwosu further claimed that the governors forum is oppressive and retrogressive to the party.

Party reacts to emergence of faction play

In his words: “Only organs of the party as duly recognized by the party constitution shall henceforth function as stipulated in the constitution.

“To this end, the hitherto oppressive and retrogressive anti-democratic PDP Governors’ Forum, which is completely alien to the party’s constitution, is hereby proscribed.

“The recommendations of the well constituted strategy and Inter-Party Committee; which as jettisoned by the defunct National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the party; will be revisited with a view to ensuring its full implementation,” he said.

ALSO READParty faction named Fresh PDP sets up Abuja secretariat

PDP insists on no factions

Meanwhile the PDP National chairman, Prince Uche Secondus-led NWC has issued a warning to the group against using PDP’s logo, slogan, flag or any insignia of the party as part of its activities.

In the same vein, the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had said the party would meet with all contestants at the convention in January, 2018, but warned that persons who use their party identity to create a faction risk being arrested.

