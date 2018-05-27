Home > News > Politics >

Police stop APC congress in Cross River

In Cross River Police seal off venue of APC congress, new chairman elected at different location

The police said they sealed off the venue following intelligence report that the congress would turn violent.

At least 100 policemen reportedly stopped the APC congress in Calabar, Cross River State.

The security operatives were said to have sealed off the Ikot-Ansa Town Hall, proposed venue of the congress, on Sunday, May 27, saying it was to avert a bloody clash.

According to Punch, the venue was sealed by 9am on the order of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, who deployed a team of officer to forestall a breakdown of law and order.

The Commissioner reportedly said he got intelligence report that there would be bloodbath if the Congress took place.

He said, "I got intelligence report that there would be bloodbath; so, I had to intervene.

"A faction of the party had initially written that they wanted to hold the congress at that venue, but the chairman of the party wrote to dissociate himself from that congress.

"We acted promptly to avert a breakdown of law and order."

However, a faction to the APC in the state went ahead with the Congress at a different venue, where they elected a new chairman, Dr. Mathew Achigbe and other executive members of the party by voice votes.

The faction was said to have been led by a former governor of the state, Mr. Clement Ebri; and the senator representing the central senatorial district in the National Assembly, John Owan-Enoh.

Achigbe, the new factional chairman thanked all the delegates for electing him n pledged to move the party forward.

"I thank all delegates for finding us worthy to serve the party. It is a great honour and we shall take the party to the next level.

"We want to also thank President Buhari for all he has done for Cross River. We assure him that we would support him and also ensure that the state gives him massive votes in", he said.

Other dignitaries at the alternative venue, which was within the premises of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, were a former commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof. Eyo Nyong, and a former member of House of Representatives, Mr. Paul Adah, among others.

ALSO READ: Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, other aggrieved APC members meet

On May 19, 2018, a faction led by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Usani Usani, conducted its congress at the Cultural Centre in Calabar in which Mr. Etim John was elected as chairman.

It is unclear as of now how the party would resolve the factional crisis.

