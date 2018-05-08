Home > News > Politics >

Police seal off Ekiti APC secretariat over violent primaries

Ekiti APC Primary Police seal off party secretariat as crisis deepens

Some alleged pro-Fayemi protesters reportedly invaded the secretariat and announced the immediate removal of the state executives.

Police seal off Ekiti APC secretariat over violent primaries play

The police reportedly helped the APC chairman in the state escape assault by the protesters

(Punch)
Police on Monday, May 7, reportedly sealed the All Progressives Congress secretariat in Ekiti State following the crisis that stemmed from the party's governorship primaries on Saturday, May 5.

Violence broke out among delegates and the governorship aspirants at the Ekiti APC primaries on Saturday over alleged irregularities in the exercise.

The primary was subsequently suspended after some party agents broke the Ballot boxes.

According to The cable, protesters loyal to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, who is a candidate in the race, stormed the secretariat on the Ajilosun- Ikere where they declared the removal of the state executives led by Jide Awe.

They were also said to have announced the immediate formation of a pro-Fayemi caretaker committee.

Ekiti governorship aspirants call for fresh APC primary play The Minister of Mines and Steel, Kayode Fayemi casting his vote at the Ekiti APC primaries held on Saturday, May 5, 2018 (Premium Times)

 

Shortly after, the police reportedly invaded the secretariat and chased everyone out, then sealed it off.

The protesters also reportedly passed a vote of no confidence on Awe and the party’s spokesman, Taiwo Olatunbosun, alleging that they were working in favour of a particular aspirant.

Based on Article 21 (7) of the party’s constitution, the aggrieved APC members disbanded the state executive and set up a caretaker committee headed by Michael Egunjobi, APC chairman in Ise/Orun local government area.

They also allegedly dropped fetish materials made from palm oil and egg at the gate of the party secretariat.

The report said Awe was whisked to safety from the secretariat by mobile policemen as the protesters also descended on him.

Following the botched primaries on Saturday, 27 aspirants had rejected the position of the party's National Working Committee which said the primary will continue from where it ended.

ALSO READ: Fayose mocks APC over violent governorship primary

Some of the aspirants led by a former governor, Segun Oni, had met at a location in Ado Ekiti and demanded a fresh election and the replacement of the Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Al-makura, who heads the committee which organised the primary.

The aspirants said the ballot cast on Saturday in five local governments before the violence erupted had been rendered invalid because the votes were not counted, collated and announced at the venue.

