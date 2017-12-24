Peoples Democratic Party :  This is the worst Christmas ever - PDP

news

The Peoples democratic party (PDP) in its message issued on Sunday to Nigerians on the occasion of Christmas has branded this year's Yuletide as the worst to be celebrated in the nation's history.

The party said it is disheartening that Nigerians could not merrily celebrate the Yuletide due to the current biting economic hardship worsened by acute fuel shortage, all due to the shambolic policies, sheer incompetence and gross insensitivity of the APC-led Federal Government.

According to The Tribune, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement released in Abuja today, described the nation’s economic situation as "a national embarrassment which cannot be glossed with deceit, lies and propaganda, urging Nigerians to overcome this very sordid situation by rallying around one another in true love as epitomized in the birth and teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ."

He said “Indeed, this is the worst Yuletide ever. There is no way one can sugarcoat the fact that the anguish Nigerians face today is because of the incompetence of the APC Government, which has also amply demonstrated that it does not care about the welfare and happiness of the citizens.

“Our country’s economic situation has astronomically gone from bad to worse in the last two years and painfully, there is no hope in sight under this APC regime."

"Nigerians have become ravaged by the economic hardship because the APC-led Federal Government has abandoned them and refused to channel the abundant resources available in the nation for the good of the people. Instead, they are heartlessly diverting such resources for their selfish political purposes while the people suffer."

Ologbondiyan blamed the incompetence of the APC government, and calls for co-operation with the opposition party for a change in fortune of the country, he said, “We must therefore rise above all divisive ethnic, religious and political considerations and make this season merry by helping and encouraging one another in love."

Conclusively, Ologbondiyan noted that "the ugly situation we all confront today as a people must therefore serve as the catalyst for a prosperous tomorrow as Nigerians join hands with the PDP to restore our dear nation to the path of good governance and national prosperity come 2019.”

