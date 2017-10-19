PDP won't die if you don't return - Party replies Obasanjo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it can thrive without former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who recently vowed never to return to the party.

The PDP said as much as it respects Obasanjo's decision, his absence will not have a negative impact on the party.

Obasanjo had made the assertion on Tuesday, October 17, while speaking to news after he held a meeting with the National Caretaker Chairman of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, behind closed doors at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

"I have told the chairman that I was in the PDP before but not now. God forbid, se when dog vomits, it will go back to eat its vomit, no," He had said.

"I have said no partisan politics for me again, but Nigeria is my passion until death do us apart. And anything that concerns Nigeria, the good of Nigeria, you’ll see my involvement.

"So, the chairman has come to greet me and I greet am, and now that we have greeted ourselves, the chairman will be going, you gentlemen and ladies of the press, you can now go, leave the chairman alone."

In reaction to the statement, the spokesperson for the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said the party is bigger than any individual, adding that they will not force Obasanjo to return to their fold.

He said, "He has said it before (that he won’t return to the party). We are not going to force him. No individual is bigger than the party.

"Obasanjo has the right to hold his opinion. But the PDP will not die, either he joins us or not.

"We respect his opinion. There’s nothing to say more than that. He is an individual and we respect him."

Similarly, the party fixed December 9, 2017, for its elective convention as six candidates from the South-West geopolitical zone battle for the PDP National Chairmanship position.