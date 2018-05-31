Home > News > Politics >

PDP warns Buhari’s relatives in INEC against rigging

The party, in its statement said that Nigerians are ready to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned those it referred to as the blood relatives of President Buhari working in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to do anything to jeopardise the 2019 election.

Speaking to newsmen, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also warned security agencies not to toy with the will of the people.

Nigerians will resist rigging

Ologbondiyan said that Nigerians will resist any attempt to ‘power thirsty’ cronies of the President to manipulate the polls.

The spokesman also called on well-meaning Nigerians to rally round the PDP so it can achieve its desire of voting Buhari out of office in 2019.

“Though Nigerians, on their own, have since reached a consensus not to support President Buhari’s re-election bid in 2019, it is good that President Buhari, by himself, admitted this fact, hence this declaration.

“President Buhari has seen the flow of our nation’s political tides and the PDP urges him to show statesmanship by reining-in his cronies to shed their desperation and lust for power, which will, in any case, be firmly resisted by Nigerians.

“The PDP also charges the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), particularly the blood relatives of President Buhari in INEC, as well as security agencies to note the determination of Nigerians; their desire for another President, come 2019 and as such desist from any act that will pitch them against the people.

“It is imperative to note that the APC is already stuck with an unpopular candidate and PDP remains open as the only credible democratic platform for all Nigerians across board to rally and produce that truly Nigerian President of their choice.

“The PDP therefore urges all democrats, in all political formations and alignments across the country to come together on the repositioned PDP to actualize the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians for a president that genuinely cares and truly have the capacity and competence to restore our nation to the path of good governance, peace, national cohesion, equity and economic prosperity,” the statement said.

Buhari’s last days

Also, the PDP chairman, Uche Secondus has said has said that the Democracy Day of May 29, 2018, is President Buhari’s last as Nigeria’s leader.

Secondus said that Nigerians are tired and have made up their minds to do away with Buhari’s government.

The PDP chairman also called on everyone to take their destiny in their hands by making sure they vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC).

