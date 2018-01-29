PDP stopped Ekwueme from making Nigeria great - Tinubu

news

The National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the late Alex Ekwueme would have made Nigeria great if PDP had allowed him.

Tinubu, on Monday, January 29, 2018, made the remark in a tribute to the deceased ex-vice president, who died in a London hospital on November 20, 2017, after a brief illness.

Tinubu had said: “Those of us who cherish democracy and those of us who celebrate the end of military rule in Nigeria must never forget that it was this soft-spoken man who mobilised the group of 34 eminent Nigerians that would put at risk their very lives and livelihoods to confront the oppressive Abacha dictatorship.

“The G.34 would later form the basis of the Peoples Democratic Party and Dr. Ekwueme was the founding Chairman of that party. I do not intend to delve into partisanship on this occasion but suffice it to say that had Dr. Ekwueme been allowed to play his proper and rightful role in the party he helped create, Nigeria would be a better place.”

Ekwueme wants to be remembered for selfless service

The late Dr Alex Ekwueme had stated that he would love to be remembered for his selfless service after death.

The late architect made this known in an exclusive interview with leading Hausa newspaper, Rariya, which was first published online by Premium Times.