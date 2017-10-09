PDP goes after Abuja rep member over defection to APC

For daring to defect to the All Progressive Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, Abuja chapter, has urged the speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara to declare Zephenia Bitrus Jisalo's seat vacant.

In a report by Daily Trust, the party stressed that since Hon Jisalo's mandate was given to him on the platform of PDP, he should vacate the seat after defecting to APC.

In a statement on Monday by the chapter's secretary, Bako Angulu, the PDP said there was no division or faction in its fold to warrant defection as claimed by the lawmaker, explaining that the Supreme Court had put to rest all contentious issues since July 12, 2017.

"The State Executive Committee, Peoples Democratic Party (FCT) Chapter demands he relinquish his position as House member representing AMAC/ Bwari with immediate effect .

"The mandate was given to him on trust by the people of the FCT on the platform of PDP.‎ He should vacate the seat in accordance with section 109 (1) of Nigeria constitution .

He has no respect for the constituted authority," the statement said.

Hon Jisalo, who represents AMAC /Bwari federal constituency, announced his defection to APC in a letter addressed to Dogara on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Jisalo cited division in the PDP as his major reason for dumping the party for APC.