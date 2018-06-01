Home > News > Politics >

Pat Utomi tells Nigerian youths to not feel entitled to power

Ex-presidential candidate tells Nigerian youths to not feel entitled to power

He said Nigerian youths need to prove that they're capable of doing better than the old crop of politicians.

  • Published:
Prof. Pat Utomi
Former presidential candidate, Professor Pat Utomi, has urged Nigerian youths to not feel a sense of entitlement towards acquiring political power in Nigeria.

With the national drive towards better participation of youths in politics gaining traction, Utomi advised Nigerian youths to first prove that they have something to offer instead of just feeling entitled by virtue of their age.

Prof Utomi said Nigerian youths need to prove that they're capable of doing better than the old crop of politicians.

He said, "Young people in Nigeria are making a mistake - it's not an entitlement thing. You've got to prove yourself as people of service who believe in something.

"What you're selling is 'I have a better understanding of the world than this 60, 70-year-old', not 'I'm young, it's my turn'. That's what's important.

"I reached the presidential advisory position at the age of 27. It did not happen because of my age but because I was discussing tax policy in Nigeria like nobody had ever discussed and the vice president said, 'I'd like to meet that guy' and somebody around said 'I can fetch him'.

"A few weeks later, I was told I was replacing my former professor."

Utomi running for Delta governor

Utomi is in the running to win the primary election of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to contest in the Delta state gubernatorial election.

He promised that, if elected as governor, he would focus on education and healthcare as they're the backbone of the society.

