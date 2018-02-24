Oyegun: The APC chairman giving Tinubu a hard nut to crack

news

79-year-old National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, John Odigie Oyegun, has literally been accused of giving Asiwaju Bola Tinubu a hard nut to crack.

Since 2016, the politicians have not been enjoying best relationship politically as the party chairman had consistently wielded his power as the honcho-head of the ruling party.

Recently, Tinubu had accused Oyegun of sabotaging his efforts in reconciling the APC and unifying a fractured governing party as he was directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The politician in Oyegun

The politician, who was the Executive Governor of Edo State between 1992 and 1993, kicked off his political years before emerging as a governor.

Oyegun had worked as a civil servant and a major Permanent Secretary in many ministries before his retirement and active involvement in politics.

He became a prominent politician in Edo state after his emergence as the state governor in the aborted third republic and has remained in the political sphere.

After his removal from office by late General Sani Abacha, he had joined forces with other politicians and activists in the struggle that bore National Democratic Coalition, NADECO. In the same struggle was Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was elected as a Senator representing Lagos West Constituency.

Following the arrival of democracy, Oyegun had remained a politician but was yet to strike till he emerged the chairman of the Technical Working Committee of the Coalition Of Democrats for Electoral Reforms in 2009.

After his tenure, his confidence in politics was further boosted and found his feet in the ANPP.

While in ANPP, Oyegun had become a power force and one of the leaders of the party that had the ears of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was the party's presidential candidate.

The merger of Action Congress, All Nigeria Peoples Party and Democratic Peoples Party in 2011, provided Oyegun the opportunity to regain political prominence haven pitched his tent with Asiwaju Tinubu in the newly formed All Progressive Congress that defeated PDP's 16 years rule.

ALSO READ: Tinubu insults Oyegun over reconciliatory mission

On June 13, 2014 Odigie-Oyegun was elected as national chairman of the APC after Bisi Akande had controlled the party as the interim chairman.

In many climes, APC national leader, Tinubu, is thought to have played an important role in the election that brought Oyegun in as the party's national chairman.

The choice of Oyegun, from the mostly Christian south of the country, is calculated to win both Christian and Muslim voters in the challenge to PDP.

7 Quick facts about Oyegun

Oyegun was elected governor of Edo State in 1992 under SDP. Oyegun spent 20 months in office, served from January 1992 to November 1993. Oyegun is the first National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress. He was preceded by Bisi Akande, who served as interim chairman of the ruling party. Oyegun was a power broker and a leader of the ANPP. Oyegun is a graduate of Economics from the University of Ibadan. Oyegun has one wife and 12 children. Oyegun was born on August 12, 1939 to an Edo father and a Delta mum. The rift with Tinubu

Months after the APC had won the presidential election, cracks in the party started becoming visible with top politicians battling to get juicy positions in the newly formed government.

As the cracks grew wider, leaders of the party began aligning with their favourites and more camps in the party were born.

The leadership of the National Assembly was the first salvo that irked disunity chord as leaders of the APC failed to agree on the candidates. This was perceived an insult to Asiwaju, who had allegedly worked out individuals to lead the NASS.

President Buhari had further fuelled the anger amongst leaders when his relationship with Asiwaju seemed strained while he enjoys a good relationship with Oyegun.

Though both Tinubu and Oyegun had denied having issues claiming all is well, the 2016 Ondo governorship election revealed the real cracks in their relationship.

Tinubu fell out with Oyegun when the party Chairman backed Rotimi Akeredolu for the Ondo governorship seat against Segun Abraham who was Tinubu’s handpicked candidate.

Akeredolu would go on to win the primary and the general election in that Southwest State.

In September 2016, Tinubu had said he had lost confidence in the national Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun.

Tinubu on Sunday, September 24, 2016 asked Oyegun to resign, accusing him of sabotaging the will of democracy in the APC governorship primary in Ondo State.

Subsequently, Tinubu called for the resignation of Oyegun saying he has not only breached the good pledges of the party in a most overt and brazen display but has also dealt a heavy blow to the very party he professes to lead.

Though Tinubu has recoiled to his shell to re-plan and re-strategize, he was not quick to forget how Oyegun dealt him a heavy blow in 2016.

On February 6, 2018, the Presidency announced the appointment of Tinubu to lead the reconciliation process of the APC ahead of the 2019 general elections.

ALSO READ: Oyegun replies Tinubu, promises to back him up

And merely three weeks after the appointment, Tinubu has accused Oyegun of sabotaging his efforts at reconciliation.

Tinubu even alleged that Oyegun has inaugurated officials across the States “parallel to the officials already heading the State chapter of the party.

Tinubu wins this round

Following Tinubu's outburst, Oyegun had met with President Buhari on Friday, February 23, 2018 and announced that he is willing to back Tinubu's reconciliatory moves.

Oyegun had officially written to Tinubu congratulating him of his appointment as well as promising to back all efforts made in reconciling the ruling party.

He wrote: "Let me once again formally congratulate you on the peacemaking assignment Mr. President has entrusted you with.

"It is most challenging but I believe you will ultimately justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr President. In this, you have my fullest support."

Tinubu copied President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House Yakubu Dogara in his letter.

Oyegun also sent copies of the letter to President Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki and Dogara in his reply.

One begins to wonder how Tinubu intends to reconcile the party, when he and Oyegun are yet to reconcile their political differences and self-entitlement of the leadership of APC.