Oyegun :  17 APC Governors 'plot to remove' party's National Chairman

About 17 governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly ganged up against the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun.

The governors are said to be plotting Oyegun's removal, accusing him of running the affairs of the party with only seven of their colleagues.

According to The Nation, the aggrieved Governors may pass a vote of no confidence in Oyegun at the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on October 31.

It was gathered that the Governors have informed President Muhammadu Buhari about their plan to reject Oyegun's leadership.

But the supporters of the National Chairman accused loyalists of former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole's of championing the removal of Oyegun.

It was claimed that the actions of the governors are all in a bid to have Oshiomhole named as the party's national chairman.

"Ahead of the NEC meeting of APC next week, there is tension in the party. About 17 of the 24 governors are unhappy with the national chairman. They are plotting to withdraw their support for him, unless he carries all of them along," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

The Governors on Oyegun's side are said to be; Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi); Rochas Okorocha (Imo); Solomon Lalong (Plateau); Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

The source added, "The 17 governors believe that Oyegun is romancing their seven colleagues because the APC National Chairman believes they are close to the President.

"They expressed fears that the party might split the way the National Chairman was leaving decisions on issues to the ‘anointed’ governors."

Another source said, "Initially, the 17 governors decided to write a letter to the APC leadership but they shelved the idea because it will appear as if they are reporting their colleagues.

"They want the President to call the National Chairman to order. They said if care is not taken, they might be forced to come out openly on their concern."

A member of the party's NEC, who also spoke anonymously, said, "What you are hearing is a game plan to pass a vote of no confidence on Oyegun at the NEC meeting."

"The issues the 17 governors are raising are part of the conspiracy against the National Chairman. And what you are likely to see is the direction where things will go at the NEC session.

"As regards Oyegun’s preference for some governors, I do not think it is true. If the chairman has personal relationship with some governors, I think it is by virtue of their position or performance.

"For instance, the National Chairman does not hide his likeness for El-Rufai who he describes openly as ‘very energetic and full of ideas’.

"He is always proud of the governor of Kebbi and he relates well with Okorocha as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF). He is also used to the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdul-Aziz Yari, to get update on issues of governance."

Another NEC member said the plotters have already failed because Oshiomhole is not constitutionally inline to succeed Oyegun if he is removed.

The source said only the Deputy National Chairman from the South, who is Chief Segun Oni, can succeed Oyegun.