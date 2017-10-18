Home > News > Politics >

Osun to hold LG elections in January 2018

LG Poll Osun to hold elections in January 2018

  • Published:
Ballot bag being used during an election play

Ballot bag being used during an election

The Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) said on Wednesday that  the local government election in the state would  hold on  Jan. 27, 2018.

The Chairman of  OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, announced this at  a press  conference in Osogbo.

Oladitan  said the date was chosen after deliberations with all political parties taking part in the election.

He said nomination forms would be issued free to candidates contesting  in the election.

Oladitan, however, said  that political parties contesting  in the election would be required to pay a yet to be determined amount as administrative charges.

He described the election as unique as it was restricted to only candidates vying for councillorship seats in the local councils.

Oladitan said the decision followed the adoption of parliamentary system at the Local Government Council (LGC)   level by the state government.

“The state shall operate a parliamentary system at the LGC level and councillors in each council  would be the ones to elect chairmen from among themselves,” he said.

Oladitan also said  candidates seeking election into the office of  Chairman or Vice Chairman must first be elected as councillors  before qualifying for the post.

He said 36 out of the 39 political parties that registered with the commission would participate  in the election.

Oladitan commended the political parties and the executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee for their cooperation in working toward  the success of the forthcoming election.

