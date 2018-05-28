news

Senate President Bukola Saraki and other members of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are in a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over looming defection rumours.

The nPDP blocs had expressed displeasure over alleged marginalization by the leadership of the APC since the party took over power in 2015.

The meeting holding today, Monday, May 28, 2019, is expected to resolve some of their grievances between the nPDP members and the federal government.

The meeting which currently taking place at the Akinnola Aguda House has in attendance Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Governor Abdulfatai Ahmed, Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso, Banabas Gemade, Danjuma Goje, Admiral Murtala Nyako, amongst others.

In FG delegation are Lawal Shuaib, AGF Abubakar Malami, Ade Ipaye, Natonal Security Adviser, APC deputy chairman amongst others.

The group had, through its leader, Kawu Baraje, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the meet with President Muhammadu Buhari which was unsuccessful owing to the President’s medical vacation.