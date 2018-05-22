news

Adams Oshiomhole says he never oppressed anyone while he served as the governor of Edo state.

Oshiomhole stated in at a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus of the Senate on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

The former governor declared his intention to run for the office of the APC chairman while seeking for the support of the upper legislative chamber.

“I am here to state my intention to run for the chairman of our party the APC and solicit your support for my candidature,” he asid.

“In the forthcoming convention every senator is a delegate in his [or her] right. I confess that while is in NLC I fought with some governors - not against them. They understand that is nothing personal.

“The beauty of democracy is that there will be debate and we contest issues. Governance is about participation and choosing to call ourselves All Progressives Congress shows that we are pro-people and it is driven by its members.

“Part of the challenge is that various organs of the party have not functioned.

“As a governor I have not oppressed anyone. Power can be tempting.

“Given the opportunity to chair our party we must do some things differently. If anything in the newspapers to go by a lot of our party leaders have some concerns,” he added.

In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki said he had trust in Oshiomhole’s capacity to do what he promises.

Recall that the former governor reportedly told a widow who was selling her wares on a popular road in Benin, the Edo state capital to “go and die”.

He, however, awarded the widow a two-million-naira as compensation for his action after backlash from Nigerians.