Omoyele Sowore is serious about unseating Buhari in 2019

Presidential aspirant and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has started positioning himself as a candidate who would run a Nigeria devoid of religious or ethnic prejudices.

Sowore and his team have been moving from city to city to convince Nigerians he can do a better job than the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 election.

In his bid to capture the hearts of the Muslim faithful in the north and across the country, Sowore, a Christian, was seen, in some photos and video circulating online, praying in a mosque with other Muslims.

The photos have generated mixed reactions on social media, with some criticising the move and describing it as mere deception.

Last Thursday, Sowore paid a courtesy visit on the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, at his palace in Kano.

He told the emir that Nigerian youths are tired of being blocked by the old politicians in governance, stressing that that is the main reason he launched his presidential aspiration.

Sowore added that as an aspirant in the coalition party, he could turn things around in Nigeria within the shortest period.

The publisher added that as an aspirant in the coalition party, he could turn things around in Nigeria within the shortest period of time, boasting that he could build Kano-Kaduna road in months.

In his remarks, Emir Sanusi cautioned politicians against violence, urging them to engage in issue-based campaigns.

Sanusi also called on politicians to shun all forms of disagreements that would engender the life of the masses, noting that it would further undermine the development of the country.