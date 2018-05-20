APC Congress State officials emerge through consensus in Anambra, A/Ibom, Ebonyi

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi on Saturday re-elected 31 members out 33 of its dissolved state executive committee members in the congress held in Abakaliki.

The officials were re-elected through a consensus by the 980 delegates that participated in the congress.

In a unanimous voice vote put by the Chairman of the Congress Committee for the state, Chief Tony Odeh, the delegates affirmed the re-election of the 31 executive committee members.

But, the delegates cast ballots for the position of chairman of the party in the state, in which the Acting Chairman, Chief Eze Nwachukwu, defeated Mr Patrick Ngbebu, to become substantive chairman.

Nwachukwu polled 775 votes to secure victory over Ngbebu who polled seven votes.

Similarly, Mrs Marcellena Ugoeze scored 734 votes to defeat the incumbent Women Leader in the state, Mrs Tonia Awam who polled 26 votes.

Odeh noted that the congress opted for affirmation for the 31 returned state officials as provided for by the party in the congress guidelines because no other aspirant bought nomination forms for the posts.

Odeh commended the delegates and party leadership in the state for the successful exercise and their orderly conduct.

He urged members with grievances to channel same to Congress Appeal Panel, warning that complaints would only be entertained from members who participated in the state congress.

The Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Chief Martin Elechi, former Governor of the state and Sen. Soni Ogbuoji were among delegates who participated in the peaceful exercise.

In Anambra, Mr Emeka Ibe was re-elected Chairman of the party through affirmative voice vote by the delegates in the congress held at Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

Mr Chukwudi Agupugo was also retained as the Secretary of the party in a consensus.

Mr Emmanuel Chinda, Chairman of the Congress Committee in the state, said major stakeholders of the party had earlier met to harmonise the positions.

He commended the delegates for peaceful exercise, in which other members of the executive committee of the party in the state were also returned opposed.

In his remarks, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the resolution of party leaders was in the best interest of all members, adding that though it may not be the best, members would be happier.

In Akwa Ibom, Mr Ini Okopido emerged chairman through consensus in the congress held at Sheergrace Event Centre, Uyo.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi, who announced the election of Okopido, also returned Mr Augustine Ekanem as Secretary-elect and Mr Edet Bassey as Publicity Secretary-elect in the peaceful congress.

Ashemi said the congress was conducted in line with the party’s Constitution and guidelines set for the exercise.

He commended the party stakeholders for their peaceful conduct and in adopting consensus in electing the officials.