Obasanjo says no one can intimidate him

He urged Nigerians to get their permanent voter's card (PVC) to vote in the 2019 general elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obasanjo says no one can intimidate him play Buhari and Obasanjo have not been in the best of friends in 2018 (Twitter/@NGRPresident)
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, appeared to fire another shot at President Muhammadu Buhari when he declared that he cannot be intimidated for voicing his opinions on the country's issues.

The former president said this during a town hall meeting of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) in Ibadan, where he urged Nigerians to get their permanent voter's card (PVC) to vote in the 2019 general elections.

He said Nigerians need to deploy their voter's cards as instruments to bring about accountable governance in the country without fearing intimidation.

Obasanjo said he's gone through many things and been jailed for his views, but that he remains undaunted in contributing to the nation's progress.

He said, "The work has started. Some people may be laughing at you and make jest of you, don't be bothered with that. Listen, permanent voter's cards are your instruments. If you have not collected yours, go and collect it.

"If you are not yet registered, go and register. Let us tell them in all urban and rural areas that PVCs are what we will use. They are the key to open the doors. Don't be afraid or be discouraged. They will try to intimidate you individually or collectively.

"For me, I don't think there is anyone that can intimidate me. Let me remind you, I have gone through many things. I have been jailed without being given any opportunity of offence. Where is the person that jailed me?"

Obasanjo took more veiled digs at the president during his address, noting that 'some people' want to remain in positions of power even when they're not doing well.

He said, "Some people believe that those that are in position, whether they are doing well or not, they must continue to be there. But when we say they must not be there, they will want to fight back.

"They will hold many things to wreak havoc, but everybody must be prepared. It will not be easy to wrest powers from them. If you think it will be easy to liberate Nigeria, you are deceiving yourself."

President Buhari is seeking re-election in the 2019 elections despite calls from former leaders, most notably including Obasanjo, for him to step aside for someone deemed to be more capable to lead the country.

Obasanjo vs Buhari

Obasanjo recently alleged that Buhari's administration has an active plan to indefinitely detain him by using false witnesses and documents to frame him.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, on June 8, 2018, the former president alleged that the current witch hunt against him is fueled by his wave of criticism against the president's administration.

Obasanjo's war of words with Buhari started when he publicly condemned the president's administration in January and asked him to not seek re-election in next year's election.

In that 13-page statement titled, "The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement", Obasanjo also expressed his lost hope in the ability of the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to provide Nigeria with the initiative it needs to progress.

He subsequently launched the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) which he said would be a movement of all well-meaning Nigerians that will engage in democratic practices that will drive Nigeria forward and be a source of hope for all Nigerians. That movement has recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform to install a new political class in the 2019 general elections.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third Force' in 2019

With Obasanjo constantly criticising Buhari since that January statement, the most high-profile clash between the two happened in May when the president raised questions over the $16 billion allegedly spent on power projects during Obasanjo's administration.

While speaking at the Presidential Villa on May 22, 2018, Buhari remarked, "One of the former Heads of State was bragging that he spent more than 15 billion USD on power in Nigeria. Where is the power?"

In response to the accusation, Obasanjo fired back later that day, saying that Buhari was ignorant on the subject for re-echoing an unsubstantiated allegation that has been proven false.

