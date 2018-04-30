news

Olusegun Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria Movement has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for campaigning in Bauchi state and other parts of the country despite the killing of citizens by suspected herdsmen.

The President was in Bauchi where he, again, declared his intension to seek reelection in 2019.

The coalition urged President Buhari to “put the security of Nigerians ahead of his political ambition."

“This tragedy was casually reinforced by the decision of President Buhari to proceed on a campaign tour to Bauchi in careless and insensitive disregard of the intensifying Benue calamity. This peculiar attitude has become all too familiar and characteristic of President Buhari,” the coalition said.

“Something of the unfolding national calamity can still be salvaged in the unlikely event that the President sees fit to mend his ways going forward. Were the President to continue to prioritise his re-election bid over the security and well-being of Nigerians, he would be putting the corporate existence of the country at risk,” it added.

'Nigeria's unity my priority'

Meanwhile, President Buhari has reassured Nigerians that the unity of the country would remain his paramount objective and that of his government.

The president stated this when he received a delegation of the Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi Ibrahim Inyass at the Presidential Villa.

"I will continue to do everything within my powers to unite Nigeria," Buhari said.