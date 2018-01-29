Home > News > Politics >

Obasanjo is ignorant - Shittu

Obasanjo Ex-President is ignorant- Shittu

Shittu has also said that ex-President Obasanjo has the right to hold an opinion even if he is ignorant of Buhari's achievements.

Obasnjo enjoys being sensational - Shittu play

Adebayo Shittu, Nigerian Minister of Communications

(Twitter/R. Adebayo SHITTU)
The minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, has accused ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo of enjoying sensationalism weeks after his letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Obasanjo shook hands and exchanged banter with President Buhari during the weekend.

“You see, there are some people who enjoy engaging in sensationalism. With due respect to General Obasanjo, if you take his history over the last 30 years, there is hardly any regime, other than his own, that he did not criticise. Sani Abacha didn’t wait for Obasanjo to criticise him before sending him to the gulag.

ALSO READ: Is Obasanjo's messiah complex good for Nigeria?

“So, many Nigerians know that Obasanjo enjoys this type of sensationalisation. In any case, no matter what impression you have of me, do you have a right to tell me not to contest an election? I mean we should talk like people who are educated, who know our left from the right," Shittu said.

Shittu, who is the main leader of the president’s reelection in the south-west, accused Obasanjo of engaging in sensationalism, saying he (Obasanjo) could be enlightened on Buhari's achievement if ignorant.

Buhari and Obasanjo play

President Muhammadu Buhari and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo

(Punch)

 

Obasanjo's has a right to his opinion - Shittu

The communications minister has also said that ex-President Obasanjo has the right to hold an opinion even if he is ignorant of Buhari's achievements.

He said: “Obasanjo as a Nigerian has the right to hold an opinion. If Obasanjo holds an opinion that Mr President has performed less than it should be, those of us who are in the position to know better have a right to also state the other side which perhaps Obasanjo is ignorant of.

Obasanjo isn't a politician, let the politicians decide Buhari's fate - Shittu

ALSO READ: Buhari's 2019 re-election campaign bid kicks off in South West

Shittu has also noted that Obasanjo is neither a card carrying member of any Nigerian political nor an active politician, hence, he should allow politicians and the citizenry decide Buhari's fate.

“There are procedures for elections. President Buhari is a member of the APC and the APC has its rules and regulations as to how candidates will emerge, if members of the party feel that the president has not performed well enough, it is for them to show that during the primary election. It’s not for anybody to shortchange Nigerians and prevent people from offering themselves for an election.

OBJ, Buhari exchange greetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia play

President Buhari (L) and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo (R)

(Bahar Ahmad/Twitter)

 

“In any case, since Obasanjo is no more a member of a party, with due respect, it doesn’t lie in his mouth to tell us who among our party members or leaders to contest or not to contest. I think Nigerians should concede this privilege to we the members of APC to decide the fate of Mr President when the next round of primary comes.

Shittu kicks off campaign for Buhari;s re-election

Shittu revealed that he had been appointed the national chairman of the board of trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group ahead of the 2019 elections.

Shittu made the revelation on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari about the campaign organisation.

Shittu also disclosed that the south-west campaign office would be inaugurated on January 20, 2018 saying Buhari’s ardent supporters would prevail on him to seek re-election.

