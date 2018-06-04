nPDP protests withdrawal of Saraki, Dogara security aides

news

The defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), which comprises leaders of the PDP who defected to the All Progressives Party ahead of the 2015 elections, has cancelled its planned meeting with the Federal Government over the crisis rocking the ruling party.

The development was in protest of the withdrawal of security operatives attached to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

In a statement issued on Monday June 4, leader of the nPDP faction, Kawu Baraje, accused the Buhari administration of being insincere.

Both Saraki and Dogara are members of the nPDP - the group had threatened to pull out of the APC if the party's internal crisis is not addressed. They were in talks with the leadership of the ruling party to avoid the mass defection before this latest incident.

DSS operatives withdrawn

On Sunday, June 3, the Department of State Service (DSS) reportedly withdrew some of its operatives assigned to Saraki and Dogara.

The directive was said to have been issued from the agency's headquarters with an order that it should be carried out with immediate effect.