Home > News > Politics >

Noheem Adams replaces late Alimi to represent Eti Osa I

In Lagos Assembly Noheem Adams replaces late Alimi to represent Eti Osa I

Mudashiru Obasa prayed after the swearing-in that Adams’s tenure would bring development to the state and the country in general.

  • Published:
Lagos State House of Assembly complex. play

Lagos State House of Assembly complex.

(Eagle online)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday swore-in Mr Noheem Adams (APC) to replace the late Mr Kazeem Alimi as lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency 1 in the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alimi (APC) died on July 18 during an illness at the age of 50.

Adams was elected after a bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sept. 30 to fill the vacant position.

Speaker of the house, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa prayed after the swearing-in that Adams’s tenure would bring development to the state and the country in general.

Obasa said: “The event that brought you here will not happen again. We are happy to receive you as one of us, and pray that you continue to abide by the oath of office you have taken.

“We are sure your presence here will contribute to the development of the House and the state.’’

The speaker congratulated Adams on his success at the poll, and asked the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Sanai Agunbiade, to lead the new lawmaker to his seat.

Adams took the oath of office and sat on the seat. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jonathan, IBB The moment ex presidents met in Minnabullet
2 Pulse Opinion Goodluck Jonathan is really believing his own hypebullet
3 Pulse Opinion APC not handing Buhari automatic ticket is a good thingbullet

Related Articles

Kazeem Ademola Alimi Lagos lawmaker reportedly dies 4 days to LG election
Mudashiru Obasa Speaker dissolves standing committees in Lagos Assembly
Obasa Lagos State Assembly speaker, deputy reportedly in cold war
In Lagos State Assembly confirms 4 political nominees
In Lagos Speaker constitutes 15-member ad hoc committee to screen Ambode's nominees
Mudashiru Obasa Lagos Speaker urges Nigerians to be optimistic in 2017
In Lagos House of Assembly Speaker says things will be better in 2016
In Lagos House of Assembly passes 2016 Appropriation Bill

Politics

President Buhari
Buhari President speaks on 2 biggest obstacles to 2019 election
George Weah with Prophet TB Joshua
George Weah Liberian presidential candidate seeks TB Joshua's blessing
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, October 23, 2017]
Ahmed Makarfi
Ahmed Makarfi PDP NEC meeting to hold Tuesday