Noheem Adams replaces late Alimi to represent Eti Osa I

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday swore-in Mr Noheem Adams (APC) to replace the late Mr Kazeem Alimi as lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency 1 in the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alimi (APC) died on July 18 during an illness at the age of 50.

Adams was elected after a bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sept. 30 to fill the vacant position.

Speaker of the house, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa prayed after the swearing-in that Adams’s tenure would bring development to the state and the country in general.

Obasa said: “The event that brought you here will not happen again. We are happy to receive you as one of us, and pray that you continue to abide by the oath of office you have taken.

“We are sure your presence here will contribute to the development of the House and the state.’’

The speaker congratulated Adams on his success at the poll, and asked the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Sanai Agunbiade, to lead the new lawmaker to his seat.

Adams took the oath of office and sat on the seat.