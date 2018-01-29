'No candidate can defeat Buhari in 2019,' El-Rufai boasts

news

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari to beat any candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

He also noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of which he belongs, will retain its 24 states in 2019.

Elrufai said this while speaking in an exclusive interview which aired on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

He said, "I do not have any doubt in my mind that we are going to win the next elections; not only in the centre but we are going to present our 24 states, and even more,

"We are not saying this foolishly, this is scientific. We are monitoring the pulse of Nigerians, not the pulse of a section of Nigerians and I am confident that we are going to win the 2019 elections."

According to the governor, the APC is unshaken by the most recent criticism of President Buhari by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, which was contained in an explosive letter made public last Tuesday.

Elrufai said the Buhari-led government is focused on delivering on its campaign promises.

Elrufai said, "We know the pulse of the nation, we know where we are losing support, we know where we are gaining support; I have no doubt in my mind that we are going to win the 2019 elections.

"There are two pulses of Nigerians – there is the pulse of the Nigerian elites which is the noise that you hear in the media, the social media and so on; then there is the pulse of the people.

"If you remember how many people came out to welcome President Buhari in Kano, then you will know that there are two Nigerias."

Reacting to Obasanjo's letter, El Rufai said he is yet to read it, noting that "it is too long and I am very busy."

He added, "You know (former) President Obasanjo is a Nigerian, he’s a patriot and he is entitled to his opinion just like every other Nigerian.

"We are moving on, we are planning to deliver on our promises and when the time comes we will be ready for the 2019 elections with whoever and whatever party that exists. There are 73 parties in Nigeria; we are going to face them and I’m confident as I said."

The governor, who has been one the Buhari loyalists urging the President to seek a second term in office, explained that his agitation is in the best interest of Nigerians.

"I believe that it is in the overall interest of our party and the stability of Nigeria; It is not because I stand to gain or lose anything. But it is because in everything I’ve done since I got into public service, for me the interest of Nigeria comes first.

"God has given me everything through the instrumentality of this country – I don’t need anything as a person but what I need is to see a country that is making progress, that is stable and leave a legacy for our children to build on it", El-Rufai said.

In Obasanjo's letter, he accused Buhari of non-performance and nepotism, and urged him not to seek re-election in 2019.

Obasanjo, who also berated his former party, People Democratic Party (PDP), called for a 'Coalition for Nigeria' movement which would end the era of the APC and PDP.