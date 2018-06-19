news

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has rebuked Nigerians for not giving the All Progressives' Congress (APC) enough credit for transforming the country despite the bad shape it was in when the party assumed power.

The governor said the party's achievements have been badly-articulated and made Nigerians to easily forget the mess the country was in before 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari defeated then-president, Goodluck Jonathan.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television's Roadmap 2019, published on Monday, June 18, 2018, the governor said the APC-led federal government has made great strides in improving the economy, security and curbing corruption.

While noting that the administration still needs to do more, he said it has done enough already without getting its just dues from forgetful Nigerians.

He said, "APC has done more than enough. Nigerians just like other human beings are relatively forgetful, we forget things easily and we move on. What was the situation when this administration came in? Look at the economy, revenue accruable to the government, look at the security situation, look at corruption.

"What was the situation when the APC administration came in? When you look at the KPI, Nigeria was more or less at the precipice and everybody wanted change. We got the change but because of human nature - Rome was not built in a day, even though it doesn't take a million years to build Rome but it takes time. Nigeria like any other country is like a big vessel, if it has missed its path or course, it takes time to turn it round.

"Whatever you say, corruption has been reduced. When you say corruption, it is not financial corruption alone, there is moral corruption, spiritual corruption - in fact anything that is not pure in its form has been corrupted.

"If you look at that element of corruption which is that foundation of the activities we do, morally, financially, spiritually - Nigeria like most countries is a corrupt country."

Shittu not fit to be governor - Ajimobi

During the interview, the governor also criticised Buhari's Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, of lacking the temperament needed to be a state governor .

He said, "I have nothing against him. I like decorum. I like people with style. I like people who have quality in what they do. Once you are minister, you must behave like a minister you must not go to the newspapers, maligning others in authority.

"There are things you must not do, you must behave your level. He doesn't have the temperament of a governor, as a governor you must be reserved. If you want to be a governor of a state, you must not be cantankerous. I will not support somebody who has a track record of abusing all the leaders."

Shittu is an APC aspirant for the governor's seat in Oyo state but has been publicly feuding with Ajimobi who is at the end of his second term as the state's governor.