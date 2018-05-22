Nigerian have rejected you, PDP tells Buhari, APC

news

The Peoples Democratic Congress (PDP) says Nigerians have rejected both President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday, May 21, 2018, the PDP advised President Buhari to be prepared to accept defeat in 2019.

The PDP accused Buhari of betraying the trust of ordinary people and being aloof to the plight of the citizens.

“Indeed, with the degenerated economy, security and social situations in our nation, under his incompetent and anti-people administration, in addition to the spate and weight of direct disapproval from Nigerians and international bodies, President Buhari knows that he is swimming against the tide,” the statement said.

“Today, the electorate has come to terms with the fact that the promises made by President Buhari and his APC are all a big scam.

“In fact, our investigations have revealed that President Buhari never intended to fulfill any of his campaign promises. This is because three years down the line, our president cannot even boast of any clear-cut implementation blueprint on his promises.

“Instead, our president and his cronies acquired a life of opulence, going on foreign tastes and swimming in ocean of corruption, while millions of Nigerians who voted into power are abandoned to languish in poverty and bloodletting occasioned by the APC misrule.

“President Buhari’s handlers, in their shouting match, should know that Nigerians are only clamouring for his expulsion from Aso Rock come 2019, because our nation does not have provision for mid-term elections.

“Had such been in our statutes book, Nigerians would have since chased this incompetent, insensitive and tactless president away from the office,” the statement said.

Obasanjo to the rescue?

Meanwhile, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has allayed fears was in a state of near collapse.

In a meeting with leaders of the Yoruba political organization, Afenifere, Obasanjo noted that Nigeria was in need of urgent rescue.

The former president called for support of the group to salvage the country.