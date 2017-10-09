Nigeria second republic political parties

Owing to the assassination of the then military head of state, Murtala Mohammed, in 1976, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo assumed office as the new head of state. He would initiate the transition process that brought an end to the military rule in 1979.

As a result, a new constitution was drafted which gave birth to the American-style presidential system in Nigeria.

The new constitution of 1979 mandated political to be registered in at least two-thirds of the states, and each state was required to produce at least one cabinet member for each registered party.

Thus a total of six political parties emerged and competed in the second republic election.

All five parties won representation in the National Assembly. And in August 1983, Alhaji Shehu Shagari came into power in a landslide victory, with a majority of seats in the National Assembly and control of twelve state governments.

Here are the six political parties in Nigeria during the second republic

1 .Great Nigeria People's Party (GNPP)

The Great Nigeria People's Party was one of the six major political parties in the Nigerian Second Republic. Led by one Waziri Ibrahim from Borno state, the party was formed by a group that broke out from the Nigerian People's Party.

Originally, Waziri was one of the leaders of the three associations that formed the nucleus of NPP.

Although it was the NPP’s intention to transcend the politics of ethnicity as well as the promotion of ethnic causes when Nnamdi Azikiwe joined the party, there was was a power struggle which Waziri lost.

This is believed to be the reason why Waziri led a group of minorities in the north and some southerners to form the Great Nigeria Peoples Party.

2. National Party of Nigeria (NPN)

The National Party of Nigeria was formed on September 20, 1978. It was headed by Makama Bida an old Northern People's Congress member.

At formation, the party attracted some First republic politicians such as Joseph Tarka, former leader of the United Middle Belt Congress, K.O. Mbadiwe, one-time minister, and Remi Fani-Kayode.

And in October 1978, the party adopted zoning to elect party officials.

The party then elected a new chairman, Augustus Akinloye, a Yoruba man and former Nigerian National Democratic Party government minister over contenders such as Fani Kayode, Adeyinka Adebayo, and Adeleke Adedoyin.

3. Nigeria Advance Party (NAP)

The Nigeria Advance Party was a progressive political party that was launched on 13 October 1978 in Ibadan.

Initially, the party leaders took a cautious attitude towards the idea of free education but later advocated free university education and mandatory primary education.

Spearheading the activities of the party was the blunt and fearless Tunji Braithwaite.

Tunji Braithwaite was a lawyer and prominent Lagosian who claimed that Nigeria's potential could be achieved by reform—especially through the eradication of deep-rooted corruption.

Notable associates of Tunji Braithwaite include Wole Soyinka, Nobel Peace Prize Winner, and musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

4. Nigeria People's Party (NPP)

The Nigerian people's party was a composition of three major groups: the Lagos Progressives, Club 19, and the Nigerian Council of Understanding.

The Lagos progressives included some Lagos based NCNC politicians such as Adeniran Ogunsanya, T.O.S. Benson, and Kola Balogun. The National Council of understanding was led by Waziri; while Club 19 had Matthew Mbu, Solomon Lar, Omo Omoruyi, Paul Unongo, Antonio Fernandez and others as members.

Waziri who was the leader of the National Council of Understanding wanted to be the chairman of the NPP as well as her presidential candidate. Not being able to bring fulfillment to his desire, led to his exit from the party.

The party later became to be seen as an eastern Nigerian party, though it hard scores of support in Plateau State, Rivers State, and Lagos.

In 1979, the party named Nnamdi Azikiwe as its presidential candidate.

5. People's Redemption Party (PRP)

The People's Redemption Party was a political party in Nigeria that is believed to be the Second Republic incarnation of the Northern Elements Progressive Union.

Created by the supporters of Mallam Aminu Kano after his withdrawal from the National Party of Nigeria, The PRP was highly regarded as a progressive left of the central political party.

And maybe it was due to the calibre of people it harboured.

Some well-known members of the party included Governors Abubakar Rimi, Balarabe Musa, Dr. Edward Ikem Okeke, Bala Usman, Abdullahi Aliyu Sumaila and Chinua Achebe.

6. Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN)

The Unity Party of Nigeria was a Nigerian political party that was dominant in western Nigeria during the second republic (1978-1983).

A major difference between the party and its competitors was not the leader but the ideals of a social democracy it was founded on.

The UPN inherited its ideology from the old Action Group and saw itself as a party for everyone. It was the only party to promote free education and called itself a welfarist party.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo was the paramount figure of the party.