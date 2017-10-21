Home > News > Politics >

2019 Election :  Niger APC to computerise administration of polls

2019 Election Niger APC to computerise administration of polls

Alhaji Muhammad Gawu made this known while inaugurating a one week computer training for the party executives in Minna on Saturday.

John Oyegun - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

John Oyegun - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

(ThisDay)
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger says it will computerise its administration toward planning for a successful participation in the 2019 general elections.

Alhaji Muhammad Gawu, its chairman, made this known while inaugurating a one week computer training for the party executives in Minna on Saturday.

“The APC in Niger state will deploy computer in the area of planning toward a successful 2019 general elections.

“Aside our executive members we will make sure that our polling agents are computer literate and fully equipped,’’ he said.

Gawu noted that computer literacy was important in the modern world, saying “you cannot function very well without being computer literate because we are in the computer age.’’

He said that the executives of the APC were making efforts to ensure the success of the party in the state.

The Chairman thanked the people of the state for their patience, saying that government was making efforts to deliver dividends of democracy according to its campaign promises.

ALSO READ: Here are 11 people who may run for President in 2019

Similarly, Hajiya Fatima Mustapha, the state APC woman leader and one of the trainees, commended the party for the gesture, saying that she would use the opportunity to broaden her knowledge in computer.

Also, Mr Mohammed Imam, the state Secretary of APC, urged the trainees to take the training serious in order to achieve the set objective.

