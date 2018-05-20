Home > News > Politics >

Niger APC Congress holds amidst protests

In Niger State APC Congress holds amidst protests

Gov Abubakar Sani Bello play

Gov Abubakar Sani Bello

The State Congress of the All Progressives Congress in Niger was held amidst protest by delegates from Lapai, Agaie, Mashegu, Tafa, Kontagora Gbako, Lavun and Katchia local government areas.

The protest followed the affirmation of the candidates for the 36 executive positions who had no challengers as announced by the Chairman of the Congress, Mr Domingo Obende.

The delegates, who mainly kicked against the affirmation of the party Secretary, Muhammad Liman and Publicity Secretary Isah Wakili, said they were not their choices.

Gov. Abubakar Bello, while addressing the new executive members of the party,  urged them to carry all dissenting groups along.

Also the party Chairman, Alhaji Muhammed Imam, promised to take the party to the next level.

He promised to commence tour of the 25 local government areas of the state in June/July to ensure that all warring groups were reconciled to ensure the electoral victory of the party in 2019.

