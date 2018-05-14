Home > News > Politics >

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari would win his reelection at the 2019 presidential polls by a landslide.

The minister spoke on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Ojoto, Idemili South local government area of Anambra state, while addressing newly elected officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.

Ngige who recently escaped mob attack during the APC ward congress in Anambra noted that President Buhari had performed absolutely well since he assumed office in 2015.

 “I stand before you today to say Mr. President [Buhari] has done so well in all ramifications. He will be returned by Nigerians in 2019 in a landslide victory,” the minister declared.

Ngige, who noted that the party would contest all elective positions in the general elections, urged party faithful to work hard to ensure that the APC scores not less than 70 per cent of the votes cast in the state.

ALSO READ: FG to announce salary increase in September

The minister commended the party members for ensuring a smooth and peaceful local government congress held in the 21 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

“Contrary to what the prophets of doom had expected, the APC in the state had a hitch-free local government congress,” he said.

The National Treasurer of APC, George Moghalu, also commended the party for the peaceful conduct of the congress in the state.

