Nasarawa Speaker commends peaceful conduct of LG poll

Nasarawa state house of Assembly play

Nasarawa state house of Assembly

(PMNEWS)
Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has commended the peaceful conduct of the Local Government election across the state.

Abdullahi (APC-Umaisha/Ugya), gave the commendation on Saturday after he voted at his Galadima B polling unit in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He appreciated the electorate for coming out to vote, describing the process as transparent, free and fair.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the speaker also inspected the election at Kofar A, Kofar B, Hausuwa Liman, Hausuwa Kambari polling units among others.

He said candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not fail the people if elected and described the party as the only party that could salvage the nation from its current challenges.

APC has provided the purposeful and quality leadership at both the national and state level.

“President Buhari and Gov. Al-Makura have done credibly well and they are still doing their best to improve on the standard of living of Nigerians,” he said.

The speaker restated the commitment of the Assembly to continue to enact laws that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

