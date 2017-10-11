Home > News > Politics >

Namdas elected deputy chair Pan African Parliament

Abdulrazak Namdas Reps spokesman elected deputy chair Pan African Parliament

Namdas was nominated by Hon. Mohammed Muttaka of the Republic of Ghana and was later unanimously elected unopposed by members of the West African caucus.

  • Published:
Abdulrasak Namdas play

Abdulrasak Namdas

(TheCable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, has been elected as Deputy Chairperson of the West African Caucus of Pan African Parliament.

The election took place Tuesday at the Pan African Parliament sitting in South Africa.

Namdas was nominated by Hon. Mohammed Muttaka of the Republic of Ghana and was later unanimously elected unopposed by members of the West African caucus.

Namdas has thus joined the leadership of the Pan African Parliament.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday in Abuja, congratulated Rep. Namdas over his emergence as Deputy Chairperson of the West African Caucus of Pan African Parliament.

The speaker,  who described Namdas as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, urged him to deliver on his new mandate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wike 'I would have burnt down Nigeria if I were Jonathan'bullet
2 Osinbajo VP has ruled himself out of presidential race, here's what...bullet
3 Melaye Senator wants mandatory mental health tests for political...bullet

Related Articles

Dorathy Mato Dogara has nothing against me, says Benue lawmaker (Exclusive)
Dorathy Mato Is Dogara a sexist or just a vengeful lawbreaker?
Herman Hembe Supreme Court upholds lawmaker's dismissal, fines him N1 million
Dorothy Mato House to swear in Benue female lawmaker after recess
Dorothy Mato Reps fail to swear in Hembe’s replacement
Dogara, Dorathy Why did Speaker make a grown woman cry?
Dorathy Mato Reps explain why Benue Senator was not sworn in

Politics

Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
Enugu LG Polls Ugwuanyi warns against divisive campaign
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President presides over FEC meeting
THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, October 11, 2017]
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi
Makarfi PDP is committed to zoning agreement – National Chairman