Namdas elected deputy chair Pan African Parliament

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, has been elected as Deputy Chairperson of the West African Caucus of Pan African Parliament.

The election took place Tuesday at the Pan African Parliament sitting in South Africa.

Namdas was nominated by Hon. Mohammed Muttaka of the Republic of Ghana and was later unanimously elected unopposed by members of the West African caucus.

Namdas has thus joined the leadership of the Pan African Parliament.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday in Abuja, congratulated Rep. Namdas over his emergence as Deputy Chairperson of the West African Caucus of Pan African Parliament.

The speaker, who described Namdas as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, urged him to deliver on his new mandate.