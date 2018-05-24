Home > News > Politics >

Moghalu joins Young Progressive Party to run for president in 2019

Moghalu Aspirant joins Young Progressive Party to run for president in 2019

Moghalu urged Nigerians to help him take back the country from those who think they own it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moghalu joins Young Progressive Party to run for president in 2019 play

Presidential aspirant, Kingsley Moghalu

(Fiinancial Watch Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Presidential aspirant, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has announced that he'll be contesting the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

He made this announcement on Thursday, May 24, 2018, noting that he chose the party after careful consideration of various political parties that extended invitations to him.

He disclosed that the urge to not become a part of the old order of failed and recycled politicians influenced his decision to join YPP, noting that he wanted to join a party that shared his vision of leadership as one of service and accountability.

He described YPP as a grassroots-oriented party with historic network and cell leaders in every one of the six geo-political zones of the country. He noted that the party has full and final structures  that can finally put an end to the agitations of Nigerians for quality leadership.

He further appealed to Nigerians of voting age to join the party - to vote and be voted for - so as to execute the party's progressive plans for the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Remi Sonaiya Presidential aspirant wants to turn NYSC into compulsory...bullet
2 Buhari President questions Obasanjo's $16bn power projectsbullet
3 Buhari 3 reasons why northern group wants president to abandon...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third Force' in 2019
Moghalu Presidential aspirant says he won't join APC or PDP for 2019 ambition
Moghalu Aspirant vows to end herdsmen attacks if he becomes president
Buhari President spends more time in hospital than in duty post - Moghalu
Moghalu Presidential aspirant vows to send recycled politicians back to their villages
Buhari Nigerians know President is not Nigeria's problem - Keyamo

Politics

Okorocha responds to rumours about dumping the APC
Okorocha Imo Governor responds to rumours about dumping APC
Fayose 'enjoying' Buhari-Obasanjo feud over $16bn power projects
Fayose Governor sponsoring lawsuit against Fayemi – APC
APC national convention to hold June 23
APC Party’s national convention to hold June 23
INEC decries low rate of PVC collection
Yahaya Bello INEC decries low rate of PVC collection