Presidential aspirant, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has announced that he'll be contesting the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

He made this announcement on Thursday, May 24, 2018, noting that he chose the party after careful consideration of various political parties that extended invitations to him.

He disclosed that the urge to not become a part of the old order of failed and recycled politicians influenced his decision to join YPP, noting that he wanted to join a party that shared his vision of leadership as one of service and accountability.

He described YPP as a grassroots-oriented party with historic network and cell leaders in every one of the six geo-political zones of the country. He noted that the party has full and final structures that can finally put an end to the agitations of Nigerians for quality leadership.

He further appealed to Nigerians of voting age to join the party - to vote and be voted for - so as to execute the party's progressive plans for the country.