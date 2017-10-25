Home > News > Politics >

Massive turnout at Onitsha rally shows acceptance - APC

Tony Nwoye Massive turnout at Onitsha rally shows APC’s acceptance - team

The Campaign Organisation of Mr Tony Nwoye, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, says the massive turnout at the Onitsha rally is an acceptance of the party.

The Flag-off Committee Chairman, Mr Azuka Okwuosa, said this while speaking with newsmen in Awka on Wednesday.

Okwuosa said that the flag-off was not only an endorsement but a confirmation of the popularity and acceptability of APC in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by 30 governors and deputy governors, officially inaugurated Nwoye’s campaign on Oct. 20.

Others at the inauguration were: some National Assembly members and national executives of the APC.

The committee chairman said that the campaign organisation would begin its tour across the state on Oct. 26 from Ihiala Local Government Area.

Okwuosa decried the destruction of the party’s campaign billboards and posters by other political parties and urged opponents to play by the rules.

“It was not surprising that from the inception of the campaign, APC posters and billboards were being destroyed and defaced to provoke our reaction.

“It is an act of desperation by some political parties without programmes for the people. Allow the electorate to judge from what they see from the signage,’’ he said.

Okwuosa said that a Police report on the accident that killed two persons at Ogidi, near Onitsha on the day of the flag-off had absolved the party or any of its members from the allegation.

According to him, we waited for the Police report to come out on the issue since it bothers on life before we make our position known on the matter.

“We want to engage in ideological and issue-based campaign, not on mudslinging and blackmail,’’ he said.

Okwuosa assured that the APC was committed to a free and fair election, adding that the party had no plan to rig the election as being speculated by opponents.

He said that the party and its candidate believed in grassroots politics and would rather convince the voters about the party’s programmes than to rig the election.

