Home > News > Politics >

Low turnout as voting commences in Oyo LG poll

Oyo LG Poll Low turnout as voting commences

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise is holding in the 33 local governments and  35 Local Council Development Areas newly created by the state government.

  • Published:
Electoral officers snooze during Lagos LG election play

Electoral officers snooze during Lagos LG election

(IamJoelgoodman)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Accreditation  and voting have commenced simultaneously  across many polling centres in  Oyo State as the local government election got underway amid low turnout.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise is holding in the 33 local governments and  35 Local Council Development Areas newly created by the state government.

NAN also reports that personnel of the  Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) were sighted  at  polling units as well as strategic locations in the state.

Many residents also complied with the restriction order on vehicular movement although only few voters turned up for the exercise in which the  opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)  and several other parties  are not participating.

NAN also reports  that while  officials of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) arrived on time with the necessary voting materials at many polling units, there were few voters on the queue.

At Ward 8, Unit 13 polling Unit on  Ring Road in  Ibadan metropolis,  only four voters were on the queue as at 10:24 am.

NAN further reports that officials of OYSEIC arrived at 10:10 am at Ajeigbe area of Ring Road, Ibadan, where Ward 5, Unit 2 Polling Unit is located while accreditation and  voting commenced at 10:45 am.

According to the Presiding Officer, Mrs Bukola Olawuyi, OYSEIC had provided enough voting materials to accommodate all registered voters.

We will, however, not be making use of the card reader machines as they were not provided.

“Once your name is on the list and you possess a voter card, you are eligible to vote,” she said.

NAN, however,  reports that as at 11.am,  election materials were yet to arrive at  Ward 8, Units 5,6 and 7 Awaye/Osengere Polling Centre  in Egbeda Local Government while  no  OYSIEC staff  was sighted.

Intending voters were seen in groups discussing about the absence of the electoral officers.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives  Party (APC) in the area, Mr Folorunso Abioye,  assured the voters  that OYSIEC staff and materials would soon arrive.

While accreditation and voting were  ongoing at Ward 2, PU 01, 02, 03, 04  in Egbeda Local Government Area,  there was a  low turnout, with only 70 voters having been accredited  as at 11.20 a.m.

In Oyo town,  there was a also a poor turnout of voters, with Mrs Basirat Hamzat, the Presiding Officer in Ward 9, Unit 3, Ojongbodu area, saying “ voters are coming in trickles.’’

She also confirmed the non-use of the card reading machines, adding that  “Voters are free to vote immediately they are accredited. ‘’

NAN reports that  OYSEIC officials were yet to arrive at Ward 6, Unit 2, Ajanpati,  in Oyo as  at 9:3 0 am.

But reacting to the low turnout, Mr John Ajeigbe, the Chairman of OYSIEC, said the commission had  done the necessary publicity for the election, insisting that  voting would stop at  3 pm.

He, however, expressed optimism that the exercise would be  free,  fair and credible.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Presidency Nigerians have lost confidence in the north – Northern...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Your PVC is useless more than you thinkbullet
3 Obasanjo 7 things ex-president said about PDP, APCbullet

Related Articles

In Kaduna State 15,000 security personnel on duty for LG polls — CP
Kaduna LG Election Voters await election officials, materials
In Kaduna State 31 political parties boycott LG election
In Oyo State LG Polls: APC Committee shifts congress to Sunday
Jehovah's Witness Religious persecution forces members to leave Russia
Jehovah’s Witnesses What you need to know about 1 yr anniversary of Russia's ban on religious group
LG polls 448 aspirants jostle for APC tickets in Nasarawa State
In Lagos Nigeria’s democratic development demands INEC conduct of LG polls – lawmaker
Lagos By-election APC candidate declared winner in Oshodi-Isolo LG ward
LG polls Gov. Al-Makura inaugurates state electoral body

Politics

Police seal off Ekiti APC secretariat over violent primaries
Ekiti APC‎ Primary Tight security as accreditation begins
People prepare to cast their ballot at a polling station in Cocody, a district of Abidjan, on March 24, 2018 during the first Senatorial elections of Ivory Coast
Kaduna LG Election Voters await election officials, materials
APC postpones Imo state LG congress indefinitely
In Imo APC postpones LG congress indefinitely after 'attack' on secretariat
Under-Aged Voting: PDP rejects INEC's probe panel
In Kaduna State 31 political parties boycott LG election