George Weah seeks TB Joshua's blessing in Liberian presidential race

Prophet Joshua said Weah had come to consult him on his fate in the presidential race in his country.

Former football player and presidential candidate in the Liberian election, George Weah, was a guest at the Synagogue Church of All Nations' church service on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

The former football international attended the Lagos center of the church owned by Prophet TB Joshua who welcomed him to the service which was broadcast live on Emmanuel TV.

Prophet Joshua told the congregation that Weah had come to consult him on his fate in the presidential race in his country.

He said, "My brother is here today because he loves his country and wants God’s choice for his country.

"He is not here to impose himself. What does God say about his country, Liberia? What is God’s opinion? That is why he is here.

"We are not herbalists or witch-doctors; we are people of God. God's choice is our choice. We cannot pray against God's will. There must be suggestion from the Spirit to move before we move. If truly I am a man of God, I must hear from God - move or don't move.

"God’s opinion is what we should seek in our country – simple! God is the Answer, the Final."

The popular FIFA World Player of the Year will face a runoff against Liberia's Vice President Joseph Boakai for the country's presidency on November 7.

This was after both failed to clinch the 50-percent barrier required to win outright from the first round of voting held two weeks ago. Weah took 39% of the votes and Boakai 29%.

Whoever wins the second round of voting will replace President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female head of state, who is stepping down after a maximum of two terms.

Samson Toromade

